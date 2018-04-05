The Website
05 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:34 pm Society News Analysis

Sick Of 'Upper Caste' Brutality, Angry Dalits Threaten To Convert To Islam In Rajasthan's Hindaun

"We are anyway not counted as Hindus. We are still ignored."
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-PTI
outlookindia.com
2018-04-05T14:36:50+0530

In Rajasthan's Hindaun town where an "upper-caste" mob set ablaze the houses of two Dalit leaders, angry people from the backward community has threatened to convert to Islam if similar incidents continue.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a member of Jatav community-- whose leaders' houses were burnt by unprovoked mob on Monday in Jatav Basti-- said that their community was specifically targeted by the upper castes.

"If this goes on, we will have no choice but to convert to Islam," the paper quoted him as saying. "We are anyway not counted as Hindus. We are still ignored."

The community has alleged unprovoked harrasment after they participated in 'Bharat Bandh' protests organised by the Dalit groups on Monday. Before torching the houses of MLAs, people alleged that they were beaten up by the mob and that it was dispersed by the police.

A mob comprising nearly 5,000 people set ablaze houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in the Hindaun City, District Collector, Karauli, Abhimanyu Kumar told PTI.

While Rajkumari Jatav is from the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress legislator who also served as a minister in the state. The incident occurred a day after Rajasthan and several other states saw large scale protests and violence during a 'bandh' called by Dalit organisations.

The curfew was clamped yesterday afternoon after the incident took place.

The incident occurred a day after Rajasthan and several other states saw large-scale protests and violence during a bandh called by Dalit organisations.

Jatavs also known as Jatva community is considered to be a part of the once "untouchable" Chamar caste. They now are classified as Scheduled Caste. When various Dalit groups called for a protest against alleged dilution law protecting the backward classes, they joined.

The bandh was called against the Supreme Court's March 20 order banning automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Ruling that no arrest can be made under the Act without prior permission, the apex court had also held that a court can grant anticipatory bail if it, prima facie, finds the complaint is an abuse of the law, false, motivated and intended to blackmail or harass a person.

Monday's 'Bharat Bandh' was called by various Dalit groups and backed by political outfits to demand restoration of the Act to its original form.

With PTI Inputs

