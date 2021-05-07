Shriresume.com Brings You The Best Tips For Job Hunting During The Pandemic

Searching for jobs was never easy, however, the pandemic has made job hunting even more intimidating.

To make it easy, Shriresume.com has put together some highly effective tips for searching jobs that can help you look for the right jobs during the pandemic.

The economy, career opportunities, and employment have been impacted greatly because of COVID-19. Companies are still hiring but the process has changed a bit and it’s taking much longer.

One need not be disheartened while applying for jobs during the pandemic, it just requires patience, adaptability, positivity, and motivation in your job search.

Here are a few tips you can keep in mind while searching for a job during the pandemic.

Virtual Networking

Searching for a job during this pandemic may be challenging but it's not impossible. To upsurge the chances of getting the job during lockdown it's advisable to try virtual marketing. Reach and call out for people in your grid they might help you in getting the work. Create profiles on social networking sites and online job portals to make it easier for the HR department to trace your resume.

Most recruiters are now using social media networks like Facebook, Linked In and Instagram to connect with prospective candidates.

Stay Updated About Your Industry

While applying for the job during this pandemic, make yourself updated with the company details, the demand and slowdown in hiring, and read the job description meticulously. You can check organization website, read the annual reports, and restructure your CV with the job responsibilities that the hiring company is looking for.

Also, within those, look at organisations that have strong financials or apparent growth strategies. For instance, start-ups, education technology companies, pharma companies, are hiring and are showing growth.

Flexibility

With the job market down during the pandemic, you need to be more flexible and adaptable. The salary offered to you might not match your requirement due to the existing market situation. Convince the employer that you are the right candidate for the job and you will render the best results and even help the company grow.

Prepare Yourself for Video Interview

Travelling during the pandemic has not only become difficult but it is also risky, therefore, a lot of companies have started opting for video interviews. The process of hiring through video interviews require some patience and practice from your side. Dress up yourself formally and be watchful of your tone. Set your workplace clean and distraction-free with a strong internet connection. Also test that your video camera and microphone are functioning as expected. Yes, turn off your cell phone during the interview.

Before appearing for the video interview ask the company about the tool it is using. It may be zoom, skype, or any other app. Download video conferencing software in advance. Similarly, if you have fear of public speaking ask your friends or family for demo interview and answer some sample questions which can boost up your confidence.

Be Patient

It may not be an overnight decision to hire you for the job. Instead, hiring managers and recruiters may take some time to respond. The waiting could be tough for you and in the meantime do not stop your job hunt and keep applying for the positions.

Take Away

While searching for a job during this pandemic, be flexible, updated with the proper technology, connected, and be patient. With these common traits you can bag job you always dreamt of.

Good Luck!

