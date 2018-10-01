﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Shivraj Chouhan Announces Cow Ministry For Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Polls

Shivraj Chouhan Announces Cow Ministry For Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Polls

Emphasising further on the need to intensify people's effort for the protection of cows, Chouhan advised citizens to shelter cows in their homes as per their capacity.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2018
Shivraj Chouhan Announces Cow Ministry For Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Polls
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
File Photo
Shivraj Chouhan Announces Cow Ministry For Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Polls
outlookindia.com
2018-10-01T08:44:19+0530

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday called for the establishment of a full-fledged independent ministry in the state for the protection of cows.

Addressing a public gathering here, the Chief Minister said, "We already have a Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board, but it is my wish from the heart to make a full-fledged ministry for the protection of cows. A board has its own limitations, as to it the government provides fewer funds in different installments, but if an independent ministry will be created there will be a better inflow of finances."

Emphasising further on the need to intensify people's effort for the protection of cows, Chouhan advised citizens to shelter cows in their homes as per their capacity.

"People should start doing more for the protection of cows. If every house just shelters two to four cows as per their capacity, there can be a big revolution," he added.

Earlier in June, Swami Akhileshwaranand, who was elevated from the post of Chairman of the state's cow protection board to the rank of a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, had appealed to Chouhan for the formation of a cow ministry.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Beef/Cows etc Cabinet & Council of Ministers National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Fisherman Who Rescued Scores In Kerala Floods, Dies In Road Accident
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters