The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 December 2017 Last Updated at 9:37 am National News Analysis

Shiv Sena Will Part Ways With BJP 'In A Year', Says Aaditya Thackeray

Outlook Web Bureau
Shiv Sena Will Part Ways With BJP 'In A Year', Says Aaditya Thackeray
File Photo
Shiv Sena Will Part Ways With BJP 'In A Year', Says Aaditya Thackeray
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Shiv Sena has said it would walk out of the Maharashtra Government within a year, thereby, confirming the imminent end of its years-long alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, while addressing a party event in Ahmednagar, said it would come to power on its own in the state.

"We will leave the government in a year and will come to power on our own. Party workers should start their preparations from now itself," Thackeray said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Political temperatures are high in Maharashtra. I don't know when elections will be held, but it looks like they'll be held in a year," he added.

This is not the first time when the Shiv Sena has issued such remark.

Earlier in September, the Sena hinted towards parting ways with the BJP in the state, citing it didn't want to be blamed for people's suffering due to price hike and other reasons.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Aditya Thackeray Maharashtra Shiv Sena BJP Politics National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (1)
Next Story : NASA Finds Solar System With Eight Planets Like Ours
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters