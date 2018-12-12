﻿
Shiv Sena Demands Early Construction Of Ram Temple, Raises Issue In Parliament

Shiv Sena shouted slogans of "Modi-Yogi satta mein, Ram khade hain tambu mein (Modi-Yogi are in power but Lord Ram resides in tents)".

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
File Photo
2018-12-12T16:42:36+0530

Shiv Sena members on Wednesday demanded early construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya as they protested inside and outside Parliament.

They gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex holding placards and shouting slogans "Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar" (Every Hindu wants the temple first, then government).

Inside the Lok Sabha, too, they raised the issue and gathered near the Speaker's podium.

There were more slogans of "Modi-Yogi satta mein, Ram khade hain tambu mein (Modi-Yogi are in power but Lord Ram resides in tents)".

"The BJP had promised the construction of the temple when voted to power in 2014 and now the time has come that it must fulfil its promises," Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant told reporters as the Sena members reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of their promises.

He said that the Centre should bring an ordinance if need be to build the temple.

(IANS)

