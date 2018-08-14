Shimla, which had experienced a particularly parched summer this year, today witnessed the highest rainfall for August in 117 years, the weather office said.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department data, 277 mm rainfall was recorded in a day in August, 1901.

The second highest showers were witnessed, with 172.6 mm rains recorded in 24 hours as per the data recorded at 8.30 am on August 13, Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh told PTI.

Besides, Himachal Pradesh witnessed 73.8 mm rainfall on August 13, the highest in seven years. The earlier highest for the same day was recorded at 75 mm in 2011, he added.

In the entire state, 73.8 mm rainfall was recorded at 8.30 am in 24 hours which is five times more than normal for this day, he added.

Except districts of Lahaul and Spiti, all other eleven districts recorded excessive rainfall, he said.

According to data recorded at 8.30 am on Monday, the highest rainfall at 307 mm in the state was recorded in Sujanpur Tira.

(PTI)