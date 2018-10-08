Sherco TVS Kicks Off Rally Of Morocco

Sherco TVS commenced their Rally Of Morocco outing on October 4. The day started with a free practice session followed by a 10km Prologue stage in the Moroccan desert. In the Enduro motorcycle category Indian rider Abdul W. Tanveer finished first, while in the FIM motorcycle category Spaniard Lorenzo Santolino finished 9th. Adrien Metge on the other hand took 15th position while Indo-German rider Harith Noah trailed behind at 20th.

After a satisfactory performance in the Prologue stage the four riders are now all set to kick some serious dirt in Stage 1. In this stage the riders will have to cover 270 kilometres divided into two loops with a separate special section. Certain portions of the route are expected to be challenging with a mix of large dunes and technical tracks at an altitude of over 2000 metres. Here’s the official release by TVS:

Day 1: Prologue Stage Update, Rally of Morocco, 2018

Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team begins their Rally of Morocco outing



Abdul W. Tanveer topped the Enduro Motorcycle category; Lorenzo finished at P9, Adrien at P15 & Harith Noah at P20 in FIM Motorcycle category

David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team says, "It’s a good start for the team. The technical team is trying to put in all the efforts to keep the bikes in its best form and I am happy with the mixed line of racers we have this time. I wish the team all the luck and look forward to see some excellent performances in the coming days. ”

B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “The team had a great start to the race, with Tanveer leading the Enduro Motorcycle category and Harith finishing at a significant position, we look forward to finish the Rally on a high note. Tanveer is in a great form this season and his performance in the prologue stage has given the team a renewed motivation. I am also excited to see the performance of Harith as he is one of the brightest and fresh talent in the team.”

Commenting on his performance Abdul W. Tanveer, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team says, “It is always great to start a Rally on a high note. I am happy with the condition of my bike and will do my best to keep the momentum going.

Rankings for Prologue stage:

FIM Motorcycle Category

Lorenzo Santolino – P9

Adrien Metge - P15

Harith Noah– P20

Enduro Motorcycle Category

Abdul W. Tanveer – P1

Source: zigwheels.com