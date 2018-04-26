The Website
26 April 2018

Sharad Yadav Faction Announces New Party 'Loktantrik Janata Dal'

Outlook Web Bureau
Supporters of JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav today announced the formation of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), a new political outfit that marks a formal split in the Nitish Kumar-led party.

The announcement was made by LJD national secretary Sushila Morale at a press conference where Yadav was also present, but he insisted that he was not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) was still sub-judice.

Yadav, however, said that the LJD would have his blessings.

“A national conference of the newly-formed outfit will be organised on May 18 and Yadav will be present for it as a margadarshak (mentor),” Morale told reporters here.

However, she categorically stated that Yadav would not be a part of the new party.

A case is pending before the Delhi High Court in connection with the claim staked on the JD(U)'s arrow symbol by the Sharad Yadav-led faction after the Election Commission rejected its plea for granting it the symbol.

In December last year, Yadav had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking the setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

PTI

