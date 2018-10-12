Shankar Devarajan, Founder Of Shankar IAS Academy, Commits Suicide In Chennai

Founder and CEO of Shankar IAS Academy, Shankar Devarajan, allegegedly committed suicide at his home in Mylapore, Chennai on Thursday.

According to a report in ToI, police said that Shankaran committed suicide after he had a fight with his wife Vaishnavi.

On Thursday night, Shankar locked himself in his room and hanged himself using a bedsheet, according to the report.

He was taken to a hospital in Mylapore after his relatives discovered him. However, he was declared brought dead by the hospital.

His coaching centre is popular with student in Chennai and across centres in different cities, where his notes are valued by civil services aspirants.