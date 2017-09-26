Shameful That Sardar Patel's Statue Will Have 'Made In China' Written On It: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took potshots at the Modi government today at his three-day campaign our in Gujarat's Saurashtra region.

Gandhi said the statue of Sardar Patel which is to be installed at the Narmada Dam is being constructed in China and will have 'Made in China' written on it, adding that it is a matter of shame.

"These days the Gujarat government is remote-controlled from Delhi. Time has come that the government of Gujarat runs from Gujarat and on the basis of the voices of people," he also said.

He also targeted the government for working for the top officials, rather than working for the common men.

He said, "The small traders, fishermen etc have made Gujarat what it is. They only work for the top 4-5 udyogpati. He doesn't fulfil the promises made to the poor farmers etc. The real Gujarat Model belongs to them."

The Congress Vice-President also reiterated that the Congress government will bring about the required changes in the state.

Rahul kick-started his three-day campaign in Saurashtra on Monday.

After the road show, Rahul proceeded for Jamnagar town where he made a night halt. On Tuesday, he will cover towns such as Dhrol and Tankara by road before reaching Rajkot.

He will interact with traders and industrialists after reaching Rajkot in the afternoon.

After covering Saurashtra, Rahul will campaign in north, central and south Gujarat at later dates as part of the party's poll campaign ahead of the assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

The much-awaited assembly elections in Gujarat will be held towards the end of 2017 or January, 2018. The dates will be announced officially by the Election Commission few months prior to it.

