02 January 2018

Shah Rukh Khan Crosses 3.2 Crore Followers Mark On Twitter

Outlook Web Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan Crosses 3.2 Crore Followers Mark On Twitter
2018-01-02T15:04:54+0530

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his followers on Twitter after he crossed the 32 million mark on the micro-blogging site.

Shah Rukh is the third most followed Indian on Twitter and is behind only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has close to 39 million followers, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan (32.5 million followers).

The "Jab Harry Met Sejal" actor expressed gratitude to his fans for following him on Twitter with a photo of his new dwarf avatar from his movie "Zero".

"So much love!!! A great start to 2018. Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter!" said Shah Rukh, who has been tweeting in Hindi ever since the launch of the teaser of "Zero".

"Good wishes to all of you for the New Year. Stay happy and thank you for the 32 million followers," he said in another tweeted written in Hindi.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, "Zero" also features actors Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and will release on December 21 this year.

PTI

