Shafeeq ur Rahman Embassy Connect's Fashion Show Partner With Support Of Ministry Of Micro Govt Of India

Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Let us tell you that this program was organized by the Consulate of Iran Poland and CD Foundation in Trident, Hyderabad.

2021-12-21T20:22:59+05:30

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:22 pm

Shafeeq ur Rahman, the founder of Star Life Hyderabad, is a big name in the fashion or entertainment industry. Recently, in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Govt Of India & CD Foundation, he got a chance to become a fashion show partner with countries like Palestine, Bangladesh and Iran. Let us tell you that this program was organized by the Consulate of Iran Poland and CD Foundation in Trident, Hyderabad.

Associations of concerned embassies of national and international levels participated during the event. Speaking on occasion, Shafeeq ur Rahman, Founder, Star Life, said it is a great honour to work together and bring together various diplomatic missions with India.

Dignitaries present on the Occasion where Andrew Fleming Consul General of United Kingdom, H E Adnan Altinors Consul General of Turkey, H E Mahdi Sharokhi Counsel General of Iran, H E Adnan Burakowski Ambassador of Poland many more diplomats and Tollywood actors also present the event.

