Sex Worker From Delhi's GB Road Finds Love With Local Man, To Get Married Soon

A sex worker from the notorious GB road in Delhi found love in the unlikely place and is now emancipated from the infamous Delhi red-light area.

In an unusual love story, a local man and the sex worker who met at a market two years ago have now decided to tie the knot after the woman was rescued by the DCW from the GB road brothel Thursday, reports the India Today.

The man started visiting the 27-year-old Nepalese woman in her brothel disguised as a client, after their first meet at the market. Deciding to marry her, he approached the DCW who then rescued the woman from the brothel.

"She was from a very poor family and lost everything. Due to lack of food and livelihood, she had come to Delhi and someone sold her to GB road," the report quoted a senior officer of DCW as saying.

Early May this year, a 15-year-old minor girl was rescued from GB Road after a man who visited the brothel alerted the Delhi Commission for Women via a Facebook message.

The 25-year-old man sent a message to the DCW saying the girl had been forced into prostitution since the age of 11.

According to an investigative report published by Outlook in February this year (The Cruel Business Of Brothels), GB Road has around 90 brothels housing approximately 5,000 women and 800 children. The report had also exposed how authorities collude to run flesh trade and sex slavery in the red-light areas of Delhi, Mumbai and Calcutta. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had then told Outlook that this business in Delhi has been run in connivance with at least two senior politicians.