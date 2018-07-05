The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 July 2018 Last Updated at 11:38 am National

Sex Racket Busted In Gurgaon

15 people, including 5 foreigners were arrested from a spa centre in Gurgaon.
Outlook Web Bureau
Sex Racket Busted In Gurgaon
Sex Racket Busted In Gurgaon
outlookindia.com
2018-07-05T11:39:14+0530

The city police on Wednesday arrested 15 people, including five foreigners, from a spa centre at sector 29 market in Gurgaon, for their alleged involvement in sex trade.

Apart form five women from Thailand, those arrested included five women from Manipur, one from Uttar Pradesh and four males, including two customers, a police official said.

According to Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan, the arrests were made following a raid on the direction of newly appointed Police Commissioner K K Rao.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Foreigners Act pertaining to prostitution against the spa owner, Yudhvir Singh who is absconding. We have arrested the spa manager and his helper during the raid," Bokan said.

He said the police are verifying the visas of the foreigners to ascertain if any of them were staying here apart from working visa.

The police team also raided two night clubs named and arrested seven people, including two women, for their alleged involvement in immoral activities, the official said.

 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurgaon Urban Crime Sex Workers Law & Legal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Maharashtra Lynching Aftermath: Rainpada Village Becomes A Ghost Place
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters