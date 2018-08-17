The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 August 2018 Last Updated at 8:42 am National

Vajpayee's Funeral: Several Roads In Delhi To Be Closed Today For Public

Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi at 4 pm.

Outlook Web Bureau
Vajpayee's Funeral: Several Roads In Delhi To Be Closed Today For Public
Members of Army, Navy and Air Force prepare to lay the tricolour on the mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi.
PTI photo
Vajpayee's Funeral: Several Roads In Delhi To Be Closed Today For Public
outlookindia.com
2018-08-17T08:42:46+0530

Several roads in the national capital will be closed for the public on Friday in view of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday.

Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi at 4 pm.

Some of the roads that have been closed from 8 am on Friday are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road.

DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed, the traffic police said.

Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi.

Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road.

The body of the BJP veteran is kept at his official residence at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg. BJP chief Amit Shah said people can pay their homage to the departed leader at his residence from 7.30 am to 8.30 am on Friday.

The body would then be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am, he told reporters outside the late leader's residence.

The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at 4 pm, Shah said.

Vajpayee, 93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here this evening after a prolonged illness.

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Atal Behari Vajpayee Delhi - New Delhi Traffic Jam National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Void Left By Vajpayee Would Be Impossible To Fill: Family
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters