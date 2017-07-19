7 Of A Tamil Nadu Family Die In 8 Months, All Vomited And Complained Of Stomach Ache

When 4-year-old Saran died in the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital on Monday afternoon, he became the seventh member from his family to die in the last eight months, leaving the doctors, police and the district administration in a state of mystery.

According to a report in The Times of India, the mystery deaths in this family began when 13-year-old A Christopher died on October 7, last year.

Advertisement opens in new window

Since then, Vinod Kumar, 23, Nelson, 11, Saran's sister Krithika Merlin, 7, and Nelson's grandfather Joseph, 70, and Merlin's grandmother Christa, 65 died in the family.

All of them vomited and complained of stomach ache hours before their death, the report says.

So what is the real reason behind their death?

Saran, the boy who died on Monday, was been admitted to hospital with fever three days before his death. He had been normal till Sunday morning. "His health condition deteriorated suddenly and he started vomiting. Around 3 pm, he died," said district collector, Prashant M Wadnere, as quoted by TOI.

The doctors are now waiting for the postmortem report.

After the death of Christa, citing her postmortem report, the collector had stated that it was a case of "poisoning".

The case was then handed over to the police department for further investigation but it has not made any advance as the police claimed that they lacked evidence and the family was not cooperating, says the report.