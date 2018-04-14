The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:18 pm National

Setback For Pravin Togadia: Former Himachal Governor V.S. Kokje Elected VHP International President

Voting was held for the first time in over five decades.
Outlook Web Bureau
Setback For Pravin Togadia: Former Himachal Governor V.S. Kokje Elected VHP International President
File Photo
Setback For Pravin Togadia: Former Himachal Governor V.S. Kokje Elected VHP International President
outlookindia.com
2018-04-14T16:34:55+0530

In a big setback for Pravin Togadia, former Himachal Pradesh governor V S Kokje was today elected as VHP's new international president for which voting was held for the first time in over five decades.

Kokje got 131 votes and defeated incumbent Raghava Reddy who could muster 60 votes. In total, 192 delegates of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad were entitled to cast their votes in today's election in Gurgaon.

Advertisement opens in new window

The election was necessitated after the organisation's members failed to reach a consensus on a new international president.

Earlier, VHP working international president Pravin Togadia had claimed that due procedure was not being followed in the election. He had claimed that at least 37 names were added to the voters’ list who were not in the list of trustees.

(With agency inputs. More details awaited)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dr Praveen Togadia VHP National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tamil Singer Kovan Arrested For Song Criticising PM Narendra Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters