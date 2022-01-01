Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Set up 24x7 RAT booths at different locations, encourage self-test: Centre to states, UTs

In a letter to all chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said any individual having fever with/without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, the recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhoea should be considered as a suspect case of COVID-19 unless proven otherwise.

Set up 24x7 RAT booths at different locations, encourage self-test: Centre to states, UTs
Centre encourages states and UTs to increase testing by widespread use of rapid antigen tests (RATS).

Trending

Set up 24x7 RAT booths at different locations, encourage self-test: Centre to states, UTs
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T11:05:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:05 am

Amid the new surge in Covid cases, the Centre has asked all states and union territories to set up round-the-clock Rapid Antigen Test booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits for symptomatic individuals.

"All such individuals must be tested. While awaiting the test results, they should be advised to immediately isolate themselves and follow the home isolation guidelines of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the letter said.

It said that as of now, India has a network of 3,117 molecular testing laboratories, which includes 2014 RT-PCR, 941 TrueNat, 132 CBNAAT and 30 other testing platforms. The estimated national daily molecular testing capacity is more than 20 lakh per day, the letter to the chief secretaries said. "You are advised to upscale testing for Covid-19 in your State/UT by fully utilizing the existing molecular testing capacity."

"In addition, you may also expedite procurement of necessary testing equipment and establish BSL-2 laboratory infrastructure from the funds sanctioned to your State/UT by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the Emergency COVID-19 Response Plan (ECRP)," it said.

The letter said that RTPCR-based testing leads to delays in confirming diagnosis due to its turnaround time of about 5-8 hours. "Therefore, you are encouraged to increase testing by widespread use of rapid antigen tests (RATS) in such specific situations where RTPCR testing poses challenges," the two senior health officials said in the letter.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In such specific situations, it is recommended to increase rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 through multiple RAT booths in identified geographies and operationalised on a 24x7 basis to offer widespread testing and easier access to all citizens, they said. "RATS may be allowed at government and private health care facilities including all hospitals, dispensaries, nursing homes, clinics, district hospitals, primary health centers etc," they said.

In addition to healthcare facilities, states and union territories are also encouraged to engage appropriate medical and paramedical staff and to set up and operationalse RAT booths at convenient locations, they said. The use of self-tests/home tests may be encouraged for symptomatic individuals, they said, adding seven such home testing kits have been approved so far and two of them are also available on GeM.

Most of the test kits/products approved by Indian Council of Medical Research are now available on the GeM portal and can be easily procured from GeM, the letter said. "Appropriate public-private partnership models may also be explored to establish innovative and convenient testing centers to augment testing in an expeditious way. RATS must be conducted in accordance with RAT algorithm defined by ICMR," the letter said.

"You may appropriately refine the State procurement procedures for emergency procurement from market to expedite the process," they said.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) RT-PCR COVID 19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families after a stampede killed 12 pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement