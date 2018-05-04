The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 May 2018 Last Updated at 3:49 pm Sports

Serena Williams Pulls Out Of Madrid Open

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is a two-time champion in the Spanish capital. She clinched the Madrid Open title in the 2012 and 2013 editions of the tournament.
Outlook Web Bureau
Serena Williams Pulls Out Of Madrid Open
File Photo
Serena Williams Pulls Out Of Madrid Open
outlookindia.com
2018-05-04T15:51:17+0530

American tennis ace Serena Williams has pulled out of next week's Madrid Open, saying that she needs more time to prepare for clay-court season.

Confirming the news, tournament director Manolo Santana said that Serena is one of the greatest tennis champions and that they regret her absence in the tournament.

"We regret the absence of Serena and we wish her a speedy recovery. She is one of the great champions of our sport, she has always offered a show to the tournament and we hope to see her again at the Caja Magica in the future," Santana was quoted as saying by WTA website.

Advertisement opens in new window

Serena ended her 15-month absence from tennis during which she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr in March this year. She went on to play at Indian Wells and Miami Open but has admitted to struggling to get fully fit.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is a two-time champion in the Spanish capital. She clinched the Madrid Open title in the 2012 and 2013 editions of the tournament.(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Serena Williams Tennis Sports Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Arrest Of Journalist Upendra Rai
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters