Sensex Up, Market Opens On A Positive Note

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 34,203.70 points, touched a high of 34.300.97 and a low of 34,164.60 after closing on Tuesday at 33,847.23 points.

The Sensex is trading at 34,213.15 points up by 365.92 points or 1.08 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,278.15 points after closing at 10,16.80 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 10,272.20 points in the morning.

IANS