Sensex Up By 400-Points, Nifty Above 10,400

1,236 shares advanced against a decline of 420 shares, while 1,708 shares were unchanged. Banks, infrastructure and metals saw significant gains in morning trade.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2018
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-10T11:50:03+0530

Market indices got off to a positive start on Wednesday morning owing to significant gains in sectoral indices.

The BSE's Sensex saw a 398.34 point rise to trade at 34,697.81, while Nifty is inching closer to the 10,500 mark, currently trading at 10,437.70.

1,236 shares advanced against a decline of 420 shares, while 1,708 shares were unchanged. Banks, infrastructure and metals saw significant gains in morning trade.

While Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, Yes Bank and Infosys have incurred maximum losses.

The Indian rupee gained in early trade, and opened 24 paise higher at Rs 74.15 per dollar versus its previous close of Rs 74.39.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Nifty Business

