Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points, Nifty Hits 10,350

The gains came a day after a massive slide in global markets and fears of continued foreign fund outflows that pulled both the key Indian indices lower by 2 per cent on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
Value buying along with broadly positive global cues and a stable rupee aided the Indian equity market on Friday to make healthy gains during the morning trade session.

The rupee stood at 73.79 mark around 9.25 a.m. aiding the upward trajectory.

However, caution over the upcoming key macro economic inflation and industrial production data capped some of the gains.

However, caution over the upcoming key macro economic inflation and industrial production data capped some of the gains.

Index-wise, the Sensex opened at 34,291.92 points from its previous close of 34,001.15 points on Thursday. At 9.25 a.m., it trade at 34,451.08 points up by 449.93 points or 1.32 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,331.55 points after closing at 10,234.65 points. The Nifty50 traded at 10,394.30 points during the morning trade session, up 159.65 points and 1.56 per cent.

IANS

