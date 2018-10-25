Sensex Down, Key Indian Equity Market Indices Open Low

﻿
Sensex drops 318.59 points minutes into trading, key Indian equity market indices opened lower

Outlook Web Bureau 25 October 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-25T10:02:56+0530

The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened lower with the Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 34,033.96 points on Wednesday, opened lower at 33,778.60 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 33,715.37 points, down by 318.59 points, or 0.94 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, was also quoting in red at 10,133.35 points, down by 91.40 points or 0.89 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 3.03 per cent while Hang Seng was down by 1.83 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down 2.13 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 1.56 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 4.63 per cent while FTSE 100 was up by 0.11 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

IANS

