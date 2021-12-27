Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Senior women's hockey camp starts with 60 players, list to be pruned down to 33

The players have been selected on the basis of their performance at the recently-held 11th senior women's national championship, the inter-department national championship and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events.

The number of players will be pruned down to 33 players ahead of their preparations for next year's women's Asia Cup. AP Photo/John Locher

2021-12-27T16:15:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 4:15 pm

A total of 60 players have joined the senior women's national hockey camp which began at the Sports Authority of India south centre in Bengaluru on Monday.

The 60-member list also includes players, who have been retained from the senior women's core group based on their performance in international tournaments, a Hockey India release stated.

Players who have done well for the junior women's team have also been selected in this group which will be pruned down to 33 players ahead of their preparations for next year's women's Asia Cup.

"This list of players has been selected keeping in mind their international performances in both senior and junior women's tournaments as well as the Senior Women National Championship 2021, 1st Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events.

"While most of the players from the previous 33 senior women's core probable group have made it to this list, they are aware that they need to establish their potential during the trials to ensure they are picked in the final list of 33 players," said women's team chief coach Janneke Schopman.

"The next few weeks will surely be exciting as I will get to watch some of the fresh talent who are expected to add depth to the existing pool of players.

"With several top tournaments next year including the Asia Cup 2022, FIH Hockey Pro League and then the FIH Women's World Cup and the all-important Asian Games, it will be critical for us to have a strong pool of 33," she added.

 List of players:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Alpha Kerketta, Sheweta, Susmita Patil. 

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Manpreet Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Udita, Akshata Dhekale, Ishika Chaudhary, Marina Lalramnghaki, Priyanka, Reet, Reema Baxla, Anjali HR, Renuka Yadav, Mudita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Reena Khokhar, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Sushma Kumari.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Lalrindiki, Sangita Kumari, Archana Bhardwaj, Sarabdeep Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Monika Sihag, Preeti Dubey, Raju Ranwa, Arya KM, Upasana Singh, Dipti Lakra, Aishwarya Chavan.

With inputs from PTI. 

