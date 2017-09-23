The Website
23 September 2017 National

Senior Journalist K.J. Singh Murdered At Mohali Home With 92-Year-Old Mother

"There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.
Senior Journalist K.J. Singh has been found dead at his house in Mohali along with his 92-year-old mother. 

On a directive from Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, the police has set up an SIT to probe murder case of journalist K.J. Singh and his mother.

Singh's throat had been slit while his mother Gurcharan Kaur was suspected to have been strangled at their Phase 3B2 home, said an official spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office.

The Tribune  reports that a car and the LCD TV were missing from the premises but that the gold chains on their necks were still there. 

"There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said. The police have said that they are investigating the matter. Senior police officials have reached the spot.  

 

The murder reportedly took place on Friday night but came to light on Saturday afternoon after the house-maid returned to work. 

Singh, who was in his sixties, was a former news editor with The Indian Express and had retired as the Chief News Editor of The Tribune. 

Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the SAD, tweeted: "Just heard senior journalist KJ Singh has been murdered along with his mother.Condemn this killing and urge authorities to nab culprits...". 

 


Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist had been murdered in her Bengaluru home recently. Another journalist, Santanu Bhowmik with Din Raat news channel had been killed in Tripura just days ago. 

With Agency Inputs 

