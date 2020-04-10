Senior Journalist KG Suresh To Get Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award This Year

Senior Journalist and academician KG Suresh has been selected for the prestigious Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award instituted by the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Ministry of Human Resources Development, this year for his contribution to Hindi journalism and mass communication.

Suresh has served as Senior Consulting Editor with Doordarshan News and has been selected for the honour in the electronic media category. Veteran Kolkata-based journalist and scholar Dr Krishna Bihari Mishra will also receive the same award in the print category.

A former Director-General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and a PTI journalist, Suresh is currently serving as the Founder Dean of the School of Modern Media at the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun.