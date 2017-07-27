Send Sanjay Dutt To Jail If Rules Flouted In Giving Parole: Maharashtra Govt To High Court
The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that the state government has no objection in sending actor Sanjay Dutt back to jail, if rules were flouted in giving parole or furlough to him in 1993 serial blasts case.
The court has also asked the government to submit a fresh affidavit explaining the criteria of good behaviour applied to Dutt.
On June 12, the Bombay High Court asked the state government to justify its decision to release Dutt from prison eight months early in the 1993 serial blasts case.
The high court asked as to how Dutt's good behaviour was assessed and how he was released early when he was out on parole.
The actor, who was on bail during the trial, had surrendered in May 2013 after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction.
Dutt was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while he was lodged in Pune's Yerwada prison.
Dutt was sentenced to five years in jail for his role in the 1993 blasts case. He served his sentence in Yerawada Central Prison in Pune for illegal possession and destruction of an AK-56 rifle.
On July, 2007, the TADA court in Mumbai sentenced him to six years' rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.
In 2013, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling but reduced the sentence to five years following which he surrendered to serve the remainder of his sentence.
During his imprisonment, Dutt was granted parole of 90 days in December 2013 and later again for 30 days.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Lalu Prasad
- KR Narayanan's Ashes Given A Second Christian Burial, Admits Daughter
- Musharraf Mulled The Use Of Nuclear Weapons Against India
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Ajit Doval Arrives in Beijing to Attend BRICS NSA's Meet
- Non-Hindi Speaking JNU Students Oppose Mandatory MPhil, PhD Forms In Hindi, Say 'Forced To Transliterate'
- Arundhati Roy 'The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness' Enters Longlist For Booker Prize
- Three Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Gurez Sector
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- SBI Report Suggests Introduction of New Rs.200 Notes To Fill Missing Middle, Says RBI Has 'Put Orders For It'
- Barkha Dutt Slams Mentor Company NDTV Over Use Of MoJo
- Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?
- Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Family Amassed Wealth Worth Crores Of Rupees, Own Benami Properties: NIA
Post a Comment