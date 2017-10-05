Self-Styled God Woman Radhe Maa Welcomed At Delhi's Vivek Vihar Police Station, Sits On SHO Chair

A picture of controversial self-styled God Woman Radhe Maa being welcomed at the Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi has emerged on Thursday.

In the picture, published by news agency ANI, Radhe Maa can been sitting on a chair in the police station, while SHO Sanjay Sharma is standing next to her folding his hands and draped in red religious shawl showing obeisance.

During this entire time, the police station was resonated with the sound of "Radhe, Radhe".

The Delhi police have initiated an inquiry into the incident, which took place on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, during Navaratri on September 28.

As per reports, she had come to attend a Ramleela and due to heavy crowd gathering around, SHO Sharma took her to the police station.

Self styled god woman Radhe Ma welcomed at Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi, sat on chair of SHO pic.twitter.com/0hbkTLpr5K

Radhe Maa’s official website introduces her as a “spiritual teacher from India with roots in Sanatan Hindu Dharma who emphasises on seva or service to all sentient beings as a means of self-purification for those aspiring divine grace.” This near-perfect pitch apart, the style and tenor with which Radhe Maa has run her operations in Mumbai for over a decade is more in tune with B-level Bollywood.

From running a sex racket to embezzling money to threatening witnesses, the allegations against Radhe Maa are many.

In 2015, one Niki Gupta filed a case alleging that Radhe Maa was instrumental in asking her in-laws to demand dowry.

After initial investigations, the Mumbai police dropped Radhe Maa’s name as a co-accused from the case last year. Advocate Falguni Brahmabhatt filed a litigation in the Bombay High court urging probe on various counts. The PIL was disposed; there was no victim on record. Actress Dolly Bindra also filed a complaint against Radhe Maa alleging sexual harassment. That is pending.

“To pursue a matter like this is very difficult,” says Brahma¬bhatt. “They are politically connected, and amass huge amounts of money from the public. They bribe witnesses and even threaten them. In Radhe Maa’s case, the local police station was aware of everything. The ignored the evidence we brought to their notice.”

“There are many victims and allegations of a sex racket and embezzlement,” he adds. Earlier, Radhe Maa would project herself as an avatar of a goddess but now she says she herself is a devotee of Shiva. Attempts to reach her through numbers on the website and e-mails were not successful.

Born Sukhwinder Kaur in Dorangla town of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, she lost her mother at the age of five and was married at 18. As a young mother of two sons, she was deserted by her husband who wanted to pursue business opportunities abroad.

Her introduction to spirituality/vairagya is said to have come as early as age 23. The official website puts it thus: “Whatever time remained after giving sewing lessons, Radhe Maa devoted to reciting the Gurbani.... Her father took heed of her state and took her to Mahant Ramdin Das 1008, the caretaker of the Paramhans Bagh Dera, who was 130 years of age at the time.” The mahant was “impressed” with her devotion and “remarked to her father that she appeared to be a radiant spiritually gifted soul.”

