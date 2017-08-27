The Website
27 August 2017

Security Guard's Son Tops CS Exams In Ahmedabad, 20th Nationally

Outlook Web Bureau
Security Guard's Son Tops CS Exams In Ahmedabad, 20th Nationally
Security Guard's Son Tops CS Exams In Ahmedabad, 20th Nationally
Sunil Khatik, a son of security guard has topped the Company Secretaries exams in Ahmedabad.

Khatik secured the 20th rank in India and first in Ahmedabad.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India declared the result of CS executive and professional programmes.

"My family supported me throughout even after continued financial issue. My studies went quite smooth because of their constant help," Khatik told ANI.

Prapat Khati, father of topper, who works as a security guard in a company, said that it was matter for pride for his family.

"It is matter of great pride. We made a lot of adjustments. I also used to do double duty," he told ANI.

(ANI)

