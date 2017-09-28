Security Forces Constable Was Asked To Be Cautious Militants Activities During Leave, Says BSF Officials

A BSF constable Muhammad Ramzan Parray, who was killed by the militants in Parray Mohalla area, belongs to a family of soldiers. His cousin Waseem Ahmad Parray is in the Army. "He is captain in the Army", says Showkat Ahmad Parray. "Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray, another cousin is in BSF. Suhail Ahmad Parray, is also cousin and he is constable in the Army. They are all outside their homes doing their duty", says Showkat.

The family had never faced any problem.

At the police station Hajan, where the body of the BSF constable was brought for the wreath laying ceremony, Showkat, who is painter by profession, said four masked gunmen Wednesday evening barged into their house and tried to take away Ramzan. He said they were repeatedly asking for his identity card. He said the family resisted but the gunmen fired at the Ramzan and killed him. He said the masked gunmen stabbed other members of the family including two brothers of the BSF constable, his aunt, his father. The police says Ramzan's father Ghulam Ahmad is critical.

Showkat, whose clothes were drenched in blood, said they rushed the injured to the hospital.

According to senior police officials the BSF constable, who was on leave for 25 days, was talking to someone on his mobile phone, outside his residence, at the banks of the nearby river, when the militants stopped him. He said the militants took away his phone. The official said after 15 to 20 minutes of the snatching of the mobile phone, the militants came back and fired upon the constable. The BSF constable had received five bullets, the official said.

The official said the militants also fired in the air after the attack. "The presumption is that the militants might have seen pictures of Mohammad Ramzan in his uniform on his mobile phone and they came back and attacked him", says a official. Police say number of foreign militants, mostly belong to Lashker Toiba, operate in the area, which serves as transit route. The police sources say around 22 militants were operating in this belt.

According to the BSF spokesman, the constable Mohammad Ramzan of 73 Battalion BSF was on leave and living with his family, when he was attacked. He was posted in Baramulla with his battalion.

"All BSF personnel, resident of Kashmir, have been advised to remain cautious of terrorist activities during leave. Constable Mohd Ramzaan was also advised so by battalion authorities before proceeding on leave", the spokesman said. Jammu and Kashmir Police have already issued such an advisory.

The spokesman said some Urdu speaking militants barged into the house of constable Mohammad Ramzan's house, where he was sitting with his elder brothers and father. "The armed terrorist asked for ID card of martyred constable, to which Mohammad Ramzaan reacted and valiantly fought with the terrorists. He almost succeeded in taking away the weapon but other accompanying terrorist assaulted him with sharp edged weapons on his head. Brave constable Mohd Ramzaan fought till his last breath", the BSF spokesman said.

The spokesman said he was shot in his chest. The BSF said militant group was headed by Abu Muslim and all of them belong to LeT. He said all militants were foreigners.

The police said they have launched an operation in surrounding areas to eliminate the militants.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of off-duty BSF constable. The Chief Minister said that it is unfortunate that he was killed when he had come home to join his family in his off time. She said it is regrettable that the unending cycle of violence in the State is taking a heavy toll of our society, particularly the young and appealed all segments of society to join in putting an end to it. Mehbooba Mufti has conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family and also wished the family members a speedy recovery who were injured in the shooting.