Section 144 Imposed In Maharashtra's Aurangabad After Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups

Section 144 has been imposed and Police have been deployed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after clashes broke out between two groups Friday night, reportedly resulting in the death of two people.

Clashes broke out when the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation cut water connection in the area, owing to non-clearance of bills.

According to initial information, water connection was also cut at one of the religious places, after which things took a violent turn.

Advertisement opens in new window

Around 50 shops were gutted in the clashes, and hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones, as the issue turned into a communal clash.

Police had to resort to teargas shelling to contain the situation. The clashes left many injured, including police personnel.

(ANI)