Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Scottish actor Sean Connery dies at the age of 90, his family has said.

Sean Connery was best known for his role as James Bond and was the first to bring this role on big screens. Connery went on to appear in seven bond films which include every film from Dr. No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again between 1962 to 1983. The actor was popularly loved for his role as 007 as is celebrated as the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.

The acting career of Sean Connery spanned across decades and he received several recognitions for his acting skills. He won Oscar in 1988 when he was named for best-supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in the film ‘The Untouchables’. He also received two BAFTA awards and three Golden Globes Award.

Sean Connery celebrated his 90th birthday in August this year.

