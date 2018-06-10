The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 June 2018 Last Updated at 6:37 pm National

SC/ST Act, Reservation To Stay Till BJP Is In Power: Amit Shah

He said the election season would kick in soon and the Congress would use the opportunity to spread "lies" about the Narendra Modi government.
Outlook Web Bureau
SC/ST Act, Reservation To Stay Till BJP Is In Power: Amit Shah
File Photo
SC/ST Act, Reservation To Stay Till BJP Is In Power: Amit Shah
outlookindia.com
2018-06-10T18:38:45+0530

BJP chief Amit Shah asserted today that the SC/ST Act and the reservation system in jobs will remain in force till the party-led government is in power.

He said the election season would kick in soon and the Congress would use the opportunity to spread "lies" about the Narendra Modi government.

The main opposition party will "mislead" people by saying the NDA government will scrap the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the system of reservation in government jobs and education for the deprived sections the society, Shah added.

Advertisement opens in new window

"In the coming days, the Congress will spread different types of lies to mislead people. Sometimes they will say the SC/ST Act is being abolished, on other occasions they will say the reservation (system) was being scrapped.

"I want to clearly say that the SC/ST Act and reservation will remain in force till the BJP government is in power," he added.

The BJP chief was addressing a public rally here in Chhattisgarh, which goes to the polls by the year-end.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah BJP Quota- Reservations Congress BJP. Congress National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kathua Case: J&K Police To Produce Witnesses Including SSP Tomorrow
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters