Sneak Peek Into Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Thanksgiving Dinner In New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting married on December 2

Outlook Web Bureau 24 November 2018
2018-11-24T12:40:11+0530

We are all waiting for Priyanka and Nick’s big fat wedding day. After dating for few months, the glam couple made their relationship public in the month of August. Elaborate thanks giving spread was organized by Priyanka and Nick. The ceremony took place in the national capital, Delhi. The 35-year-old actress wrote on social media,´ "Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..”

"Nick Jones too joined Priyanka In the capital where the actress is currently filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.  Nick Jonas took the main host's seat at the table. Priyanka Chopra took the place of the guest of honour. She held Nick's hand for the photo. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in minimal make up and a beige coloured maxi dress with mirror and thread work.

Here are few snap shots of Priyanka’s Thanksgiving ceremony

 

