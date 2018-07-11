The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 July 2018 Last Updated at 8:18 am National

Delhi: School Confines KG Students In Basement For Not Paying Fees, Case Registered

Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi: School Confines KG Students In Basement For Not Paying Fees, Case Registered
Image: Illustration
Delhi: School Confines KG Students In Basement For Not Paying Fees, Case Registered
outlookindia.com
2018-07-11T08:18:31+0530

Around 16 school girls from kindergarten were allegedly locked up inside the basement of a Delhi school for not clearing their fees, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined to the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, the police added.

A case has been registered against the school authorities, the police said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We have registered a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. We are investigating the matter," police told news agency ANI.

 

Agencies

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Schools Students National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Walking Back Home After Gang-Rape, Teen Assaulted Again In Madhya Pradesh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters