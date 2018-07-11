Delhi: School Confines KG Students In Basement For Not Paying Fees, Case Registered

Around 16 school girls from kindergarten were allegedly locked up inside the basement of a Delhi school for not clearing their fees, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined to the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, the police added.

A case has been registered against the school authorities, the police said.