﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  SC Verdict On Sabarimala Temple 'Progressive': Congress

SC Verdict On Sabarimala Temple 'Progressive': Congress

The Supreme Court delivered its verdict saying that it was violative of womens' fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 September 2018
SC Verdict On Sabarimala Temple 'Progressive': Congress
File Photo
SC Verdict On Sabarimala Temple 'Progressive': Congress
outlookindia.com
2018-09-28T12:56:09+0530

The Congress on Friday described the Supreme Court's verdict to open the gates of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to women of all ages as "progressive" and said that there could be no discrimination to worship on the basis of gender.

"There can be no discrimination to worship on the basis of gender or otherwise. A welcome and progressive move towards gender equality by Supreme Court in Sabarimala. As society evolves, so should our religious beliefs and laws," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict saying that it was violative of womens' fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees.

In a majority 4:1 judgment, the top court also read down the provision of Kerala laws that protected the prohibition and said it could not be covered under practices essential and integral to religious practice.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Randeep Singh Surjewala Delhi Sabarimala Temples Congress Supreme Court Law & Legal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Facebook Confirms Using Phone Numbers To Provide Targeted Ads
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters