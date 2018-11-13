SC To Hear Fresh Pleas On Sabarimala After Review Petitions Are Decided

The Supreme Court announced that fresh pleas related to the Sabarimala Temple will only be considered after it decides on the earlier petitions seeking review of the judgement allowing women of all age groups into the temple in Kerala.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that a five-judge bench is scheduled to hear in the chamber the review petitions at 3 pm today.

"Writ petitions will be heard after the orders in the review petitions," the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said while hearing the three fresh petitions filed by G Vijaya Kumar, S Jaya Rajkumar and Shailaja Vijayan challenging its September 28 verdict.

If the apex court decides to review the verdict then three fresh petitions will be heard along with review petitions.

If the court rejects review petitions then fresh petitions will be heard independently on merits.

A batch of 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement would be taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench of Chief Justice Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

Supreme Court On September 28 lifted a ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous Sabarimala temple in Kerala, holding this centuries-old Hindu religious practice is illegal and unconstitutional.

The hill shrine had recently witnessed protests by devotees against the attempt by some young women, including journalists, to enter the temple.

The Kerala High Court had recently come down heavily on the agitation at Sabarimala.

