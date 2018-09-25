SC To Deliver Verdict On Validity Of Aadhaar Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will announce on Wednesday its verdict on biometric ID programme or Aadhaar.

A five-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra has been hearing the Aadhaar case over the last four months. The bench will decide if the government can use it as a mandatory identification.

Some petitioners in the top court had termed the linking of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) number with bank accounts and mobile numbers as "illegal and unconstitutional" and violated privacy rights.