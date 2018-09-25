﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  SC To Deliver Verdict On Validity Of Aadhaar Tomorrow

SC To Deliver Verdict On Validity Of Aadhaar Tomorrow

The bench will decide if the government can use it as a mandatory identification.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2018
SC To Deliver Verdict On Validity Of Aadhaar Tomorrow
File Photo
SC To Deliver Verdict On Validity Of Aadhaar Tomorrow
outlookindia.com
2018-09-25T16:58:17+0530
Related Stories

The Supreme Court will announce on Wednesday its verdict on biometric ID programme or Aadhaar.

A five-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra has been hearing the Aadhaar case over the last four months. The bench will decide if the government can use it as a mandatory identification. 

 Some petitioners in the top court had termed the linking of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) number with bank accounts and mobile numbers as "illegal and unconstitutional" and violated privacy rights.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dipak Misra Delhi Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card Supreme Court Law & Legal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India-Spec 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Revealed, Bookings Open
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters