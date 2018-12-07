SC Says No Urgent Hearing On Kerala Govt's Plea Against Committee To Oversee Security In Sabarimala

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Kerala government's plea gainst the appointment of a three-member panel to oversee security and other activities at the Sabarimala temple would be taken up in regular court.

This came after the state government had challenged the High Court order to appoint a three-member panel.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused urgent hearing in the case. The appointed of a three-member panel by Kerala High Court was decided after violence rock the historic hill-top shrine in Kerala following recent incidents of violence.

The state government had earlier sought the transfer of pending petitions from the high court to the Supreme court.

On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra said in a 4:1 verdict that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates the rights of Hindu women.

