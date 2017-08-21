The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
21 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:09 pm National

SC Expresses Displeasure Over CBI Not Completing Investigations Into Coal Scam

The apex court observed that it has repeatedly asked the CBI to complete the ongoing investigations in these cases but "it doesn't seem to come to an end."
Outlook Web Bureau
SC Expresses Displeasure Over CBI Not Completing Investigations Into Coal Scam
File Photo-PTI
SC Expresses Displeasure Over CBI Not Completing Investigations Into Coal Scam
outlookindia.com
2017-08-21T16:11:26+0530

The Supreme Court today expressed its displeasure over the CBI not completing investigations in the coal block allocation scam cases.

The apex court observed that it has repeatedly asked the CBI to complete the ongoing investigations in these cases but "it doesn't seem to come to an end."

"We have been requesting the CBI from time-to-time to expedite the ongoing investigations, but it doesn't seem to come to an end," a three-judge bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We, therefore, require the CBI to file report of the status of investigation in all the pending cases," the bench also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri said.

The bench has now fixed the matter for hearing on October 9.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Scams/Frauds/Rackets Coal Judiciary: Supreme Court National
Next Story : AIADMK Factions Merge, Sasikala's Expulsion Awaits Formal Seal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters