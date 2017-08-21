SC Expresses Displeasure Over CBI Not Completing Investigations Into Coal Scam

The Supreme Court today expressed its displeasure over the CBI not completing investigations in the coal block allocation scam cases.

The apex court observed that it has repeatedly asked the CBI to complete the ongoing investigations in these cases but "it doesn't seem to come to an end."

"We have been requesting the CBI from time-to-time to expedite the ongoing investigations, but it doesn't seem to come to an end," a three-judge bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said.

"We, therefore, require the CBI to file report of the status of investigation in all the pending cases," the bench also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri said.

The bench has now fixed the matter for hearing on October 9.

PTI