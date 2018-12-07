SC Dismisses PIL Against Arun Jaitley, Fines Lawyer Rs 50,000

﻿
Advocate M L Sharma had accused the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of plundering the capital reserve of the RBI.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 December 2018
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) pointing out allegations against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley relating to capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India.

The PIL was filed by an advocate M L Sharma who was asked to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 by the court. 

"We find no reason whatsoever to entertain this PIL," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justcie S K Kaul said.

"You want us to restrain the finance minister... You have done some good work. Why are you destroying your credibility," the Chief Justice told Sharma as quoted  by NDTV. 

Sharma had accused the Arun Jaitley of plundering the capital reserve of the RBI.

The bench also directed the apex court registry not to allow Sharma to file any PIL till he deposits Rs 50,000.

(With inputs from PTI) 

