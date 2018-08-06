Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Article 35A

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A which empowers J&K state's legislature to define 'permanent residents' of the state and provide special rights to them.

The hearing was adjourned as Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of three judges in bench, was not present.The matter will now be heard on August 27, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said.

The three-judge bench has been hearing the case to decide whether issue of Article 35 A has to be referred to constitutional bench.

We will only have to see whether Article 35 A goes against basic structure of Constitution, the top court said.

CJI Misra observed that the apex court has to consider whether Article 35-A goes against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and denies property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the state.

The provision, which leads to such women from the state forfeiting their rights over property, also applies to their heirs.

"Once you have challenged the constitutional validity of Article 35-A, it has to go before a Constitution bench. A three-judge bench will determine it. A three-judge bench has been dealing with it," the CJI said.

"A three-judge bench will consider whether it has to go before a Constitution bench."

The Jammu and Kashmir government had on August 3 moved the apex court seeking adjournment of today's hearing on petitions challenging the validity of Article 35-A, citing the upcoming local body elections.

During the hearing today, the counsel appearing for the petitioners challenging the validity of Article 35-A opposed the move by the state government seeking adjournment of the matter.

Several interlocutory petitions have been filed in support of Article 35-A by various individuals and civil society groups seeking continuance of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

(PTI)