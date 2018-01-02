The DMK in Tamil Nadu today urged the Centre to save the fireworks industry in Sivakasi which is on an indefinite closure demanding an amendment to the Environment Protection Act to exempt their produce from its purview.
"The Centre should step in to save the firecracker manufacturing cluster in Sivakasi, which accounts for 90 per cent of Indian firecracker production and protect the industry employing lakhs of workers," DMK Working President M K Stalin said in a tweet.
He said his party MPs in Rajya Sabha would raise the issue.
Firecracker manufacturing units in and around Sivakasi in southern Virudhunagar district that employ about eight lakh workers directly and indirectly have been on the shutdown since December 26.
Besides seeking amendment to the Environment Protection Act to exempt their produce from its ambit, they have also urged the state government to implead itself in a petition pending before the Supreme Court seeking a nation-wide ban on crackers.
More than 860 factories in Sivakasi belt also had sought expeditious hearing of the petition - the outcome of which will have a bearing on them- by the Supreme Court.
The plea in the apex court seeks a series of steps to curb air pollution, including a ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers.
The manufacturers had said that dealers were not paying advances for firecrackers in view of the pendency of the petition and this affected the working capital required by the industry. The traders were not paying advance as they feared that the court may ban fireworks across the country.
Save Sivakasi's Fireworks Industry: DMK Tells Centre
The DMK in Tamil Nadu today urged the Centre to save the fireworks industry in Sivakasi which is on an indefinite closure demanding an amendment to the Environment Protection Act to exempt their produce from its purview.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Violent Protests Reach Mumbai, Dalit Groups Call For Bandh Tomorrow
- Dalit Leader Prakash Ambedkar Calls For Bandh Tomorrow
- CPI(M) To Support State-Wide Bandh In Maharashtra
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Rahul Gandhi Celebrates New Year With Mother Sonia Gandhi In Goa
- Yasin Malik Writes To Sushma Swaraj: Madam, Your Speech On Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Meeting With His Family Touched Chords Of My Heart But…
- Watch: Rajinikanth Launches Party Logo, Website And App In New Year Day Message
- Who Are The People Attracted To Narendra Modi And His Style? His Followers Show A Clear Pattern
- US President Donald Trump Slams Pakistan, Says 'They Have Given US Nothing But Lies And Deceit'
- Renault Captur vs Creta vs Duster: Variant Wise Comparison
- Who Are The People Attracted To Narendra Modi And His Style? His Followers Show A Clear Pattern
- ‘Mullahs Must Get Lost’: Anti-Govt Protests In Iran Turn Into A Revolution Against Islamic Regime?
Post a Comment