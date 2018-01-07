Saudi Arabia Arrests 11 Princes For Staging Sit-In At Palace Against Non-Payment Of Their Utility Bills

Saudi Arabia has arrested 11 princes after they staged a sit-in at the historic Qasr Al-Hokm palace against the non-payment of their utility bills.
"A group of 11 princes staged a sit-in at the historic Qasr Al-Hokm palace on Thursday. They said they were objecting to a recent Royal Order that halted payments by the State to members of the Royal Family to cover their electricity and water utility bills," The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Attorney General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb, as saying in a statement on Saturday.
They have been charged on a number of counts citing that their demands were not lawful and despite being informed they refused to leave the palace, the statement said.
"No one is above the law in Saudi Arabia, everyone is equal and is treated the same as others. Any person, regardless of their status or position, will be held accountable should they decide not to follow the rules and regulations of the State," it added.
The princes were also seeking compensation for their cousin's death, who was convicted and executed in 2016 for murdering a man. (ANI)
