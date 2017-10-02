Sasikala Applies For 15-Day Parole To Visit Her Ailing Husband Natarajan

Ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran on Monday said that former party general secretary VK Sasikala, who is serving a four-year sentence for corruption in jail has applied for a 15-day parole to visit her ailing husband M.Natarajan.

"VK Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to visit her ailing husband M.Natarajan," he said.

Dinakaran further stated, "If judicial commission asks us we will submit a video clip of Jayalalithaa shot by us and will ask them not to reveal it."

TTV Dinakaran earlier had said that V K Sasikala has video of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa when she was admitted in hospital and will give the video to the probe committee.

"Sasikala has video of Jayalalithaa when she was admitted in hospital. We will give the video to the probe committee," Dinakaran said.

"People have started to lose trust on them due to the u-turns they take. Be it Dindigul or Panneerselvam or Madhusudhanan or OS Maniyan, Jayakumar, the legal expert CV Shanmugam they are losing the trust now. Just see how they changed their stance before and after Amma's death," he said.

Dinakaran's statement came after Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan leveled serious allegations on Sasikala and said that she and her family had access to Jayalalitha, when she was admitted in Chennai's Apollo Hospital last year.

He also admitted that he and all other Tamil Nadu ministers used to lie about Jayalalitha's health.

During a public meeting at Madurai, Sreenivasan had said, "Jayalalithaa brought AIADMK as third largest party of India. Sasikala said so many things to make you believe she is healthy but truth is no one had seen her. Only VK Sasikala and her family had access to see Amma, rest no one was allowed."

"In order to make you believe about Jayalalithaa's health, we have uttered so many things like she ate idli, she drank water etc. To tell you frankly, nobody saw her. This is truth. He saw, she saw, etcetera were nothing at all. Just we would go till upstairs, bow down then we would return. Forgive me my party workers, but all of us ministers lied before you when we said Amma is alright," he further said.

He also stated that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi came to visit Jayalalithaa, but they were allowed only to meet Sasikala and doctors.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to come within a week when Amma was hospitalised. Then Arun Jaitley, Venkaiya Naidu, Rahul Gandhi came to visit Jayalalithaa, but they were allowed only to meet Sasikala and doctors. Had they been left to meet Jayalalithaa, she would have told them what is being done to her" he claimed.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M. K. Stalin had said that the Tamil Nadu Government announced probe into Jayalalithaa's death but it has not started yet.

"Although Tamil Nadu Government announced probe into Jayalalithaa's death but it has not started yet," he said.

Reportedly, last week, Sreenivasan had also said that VK Sasikala was responsible for former's death.

Jayalalithaa passed away on the night of December 5, 2016, after spending 75 days in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai in critical condition.

