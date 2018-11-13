Sara Ali Khan Was Asked To Choose Between 'Kedarnath' And 'Simmba' At A Recent Press Conference

The trailer of 'Kedarnath' was finally launched in Mumbai today. Sara Ali Khan, who is making her debut with the flick, was flooded with tough questions during the trailer launch. But the young actress answered it tactfully.

The debutante was asked to choose between her upcoming films 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba' as her Bollywood debut to which she responded saying that she can't choose between one of them.

"Both are such different films and such different experiences, how can you ask me such a question? Dono ne mujhe chuna uske liye mein buhut he grateful ho (I am just grateful that they chose me)," Sara commented.

One of the reporters also asked her on what she has learnt from Kareena Kapoor Khan, to which, the upcoming star said, "Kareena Kapoor Khan is amazing in the way she works and is extremely professional. If there is anything, I would like to learn from her is the professionalism. I would like to imbibe her professionalism in me."

The trailer of the film dropped just a few hours back and is garnering a lot of appreciation for the cracking chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. It is set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June 2013. The film features Sara as Mukku, a Hindu tourist-pilgrim, and Sushant as a Muslim 'Pithu' named Mansoor, who carries luggage, old and ill people on his back. The biggest highlight of the film is the amazing chemistry between the lead pair. Showcasing the power of love, Sushant and Sara can be seen withstanding the wrath of nature as flash floods wreck havoc in Kedarnath.

The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

ANI