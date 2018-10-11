﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Sandal Thrown At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Student Arrested

Sandal Thrown At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Student Arrested

The student the media he was against reservation and has been protesting against the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 October 2018
Sandal Thrown At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Student Arrested
PTI FILE
Sandal Thrown At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Student Arrested
outlookindia.com
2018-10-11T15:19:50+0530
Related Stories

A student protesting against reservation hurled a sandal at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday here but it missed the target by a few metres, police said.

The Chief Minister along with his senior ministers was present at a public function in Bapu Sabhgar when Chandan Kumar Tiwari threw the footwear at him.

Tiwari was quickly detained by the police. But some Janata Dal-United workers still managed to thrash him before the student was taken away.

Tiwari told the media he was against reservation and has been protesting  against the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar.

(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Bihar Investigation/Enquiry Protests National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Death Penality Abolished In Malaysia
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters