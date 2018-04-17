'Rahul Gandhi Termed Hindus As Bigger Threat Than LeT', Says Sambit Patra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Congress party of defaming Hindu community on the international level.

Referring to a telegram sourced from Wikileaks, Patra said that during the UPA regime the Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, in a conversation with then US Ambassador Tim Roemer, had labeled Hindu community as a bigger threat than the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"We have the full telegram sent in 2009 by the then US Ambassador Tim Roemer to the US State Department. One the first page is written 'reaching out to Rahul Gandhi and other young parliamentarians. In the telegram it's written that Rahul ji told US envoy 'there was some support for the LeT in certain elements in India's Muslim community, but the bigger threat may be of the rise of radical homegrown Hindu groups which create tension," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference.

Patra further demanded an apology from Congress leaders including Rahul, Sushil Kumar Shinde and P Chidambaram for using the term 'saffron terror' in Mecca Masjid blast case.

Earlier on Monday, Patra targeted the Congress Party for allegedly defaming and disrespecting the Hindu religion and said that the latter was doing this just for the sake of "votes".

His statement came after a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Nampally in Hyderabad acquitted all the accused, who were allegedly belonged to a right-wing group, in the Mecca Masjid blast case.

ANI