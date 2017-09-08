Salman Khan Inaugurates Driving School In Dubai

Salman Khan who was once an accused in a hit-and-run case in 2002 that killed a man sleeping on the pavement at Bandra's Hill Road and injured four others, inaugurated a driving school in Dubai on Thursday.

Salman Khan was invited to inaugurate Belhasa Driving Centre’s lasted branch in AL Quoz, Dubai, reported the Gulf News.

Advertisement opens in new window

The private, invite-only ceremony took place in the evening. Both Khan and UAE-based social media personality Rashid Belhasa, son of managing director Saif Ahmad Belhasa, were in attendance, the report added.

Khan was convicted in the 2002 hit-and-run case by a sessions court but was acquitted of all charges in December 2015 by the Mumbai High Court, for want of evidence.

The HC overturned the order of the lower court which had convicted the actor under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentenced him to a jail term of five years

Salman's driver Ashok Singh was examined as defence witness who said he and not the actor was driving the car.

Since the 2002 case which was followed by numerous court proceedings, Salman Khan has done enough damage control.

He founded 'Being Human', a registered charitable trust, in 2007 which works in the areas of healthcare and education of underprivileged kids.

Advertisement opens in new window

The actor even spoke on the dangers of rash driving and importance of road safety early this year at the launch of electric bicycles by Being Human.

"I think cycles are okay but motorcycles are really dangerous for them (youth) and for other people around. We shoot in Film City, so I see on the highway people racing and recklessly.... I am against that. If you want to race, do that on the racing tracks. Don't use main roads and out yourself and others, who are traveling with you, in danger," he had said.