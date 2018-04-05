'Who Is Going To Host Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum?' Asks Twitter After Salman Khan Booked For 5 Years For Blackbuck Poaching

Who is going to host Big Boss Season 12 and What will happen to Dus Ka Dam now, were some serious questions Twitter had in mind after the Jodhpur Court sentenced the celebrity for five years in jail for poaching a blackbuck in 1998. Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of the Indian Penal Code.



Some netizens on Twitter had no mercy for Salman Khan and decided to honour the decision of the judiciary, and threw some gags.



See the funniest tweets below:

Who is going to host next season of Big Boss #BlackBuckPoachingCase Advertisement opens in new window — Fidus Achates (@Sohni_Bose) April 5, 2018

For some reason, Saif Ali Khan was trolled, even after his acquittal.

Court acquitted Saif to make sure that Taimur's day to day activities should not be disturbed like changing diapers. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Allwin Joshi (@aLLiNJoshi) April 5, 2018

Apparently, according to Taher Ahmed, Salman Khan is mentally unfit and should not go to jail.

SalmanKhan shd not be punished, he is Mentally Unfit. Jai Ho n Kick n bajrangee bhaijaan n tube light are the proof #BlackBuckPoachingCase Advertisement opens in new window — Taher Ahmed (@TaherAhhmed) April 5, 2018

For some reason Karan Johar was also pulled into all this.

Since Salman Khan gets the jail, Karan Johar gets rights of launching the kids of Bolly celebs for next 5 years.#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Hemant Pal (@I_am_H3manT_paL) April 5, 2018

Some said, that five years imprisonment is just too much.

This one is a roller.

Advertisement opens in new window

No one actually killed Black Buck.



Poor black buck actually had died wid the shock of happiness to see Salman Khan & other Bollywood celebrities face to face in Jungle âÂÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂÂ#BlackBuckPoachingCase — PS (@loyal_buddy) April 5, 2018



(pic 1 & 2 ) : Nirab modi aur Vijay mallya INDIA ko Barbaad kar ke bhag giya. No case Against them. (Pic 3 & 4) : The God Salman Khan who still help million poor Ppl in INDIA. The Black day of Humanity #WeSupportSalmankhan @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan

#BlackBuckPoachingCase



(pic 1 & 2 ) : Nirab modi aur Vijay mallya

INDIA ko Barbaad kar ke bhag giya.

No case Against them.



(Pic 3 & 4) : The God Salman Khan who still help million poor Ppl in INDIA.

The Black day of Humanity#WeSupportSalmankhan @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ncABfGLHVU Advertisement opens in new window — SALMAN ROCK (@skfrocks) April 5, 2018



Salman Khan started an NGO called "Being human" to defend 2002 Hit and Run case. Similarly he can start an NGO called "Being Animal" to defend #BlackBuckPoachingCase ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #BlackBuckVerdict

Salman Khan started an NGO called "Being human" to defend 2002 Hit and Run case.

Similarly he can start an NGO called "Being Animal" to defend #BlackBuckPoachingCase ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #BlackBuckVerdict — Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) April 5, 2018



Salman Khan had to visit Jodhpur for 20 years on regular basis for case hearings, He has suffered enough. Though Law is equal for all , but i feel Salman doesn’t deserve to go in Jail. Hope upper court will dismiss the lower court verdict .

Advertisement opens in new window

Salman Khan had to visit Jodhpur for 20 years on regular basis for case hearings, He has suffered enough. Though Law is equal for all , but i feel Salman doesn’t deserve to go in Jail. Hope upper court will dismiss the lower court verdict . #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 5, 2018



12pm: Salman convicted of #BlackBuckPoachingCase *Almost lost my faith in Indian judiciary and money 12:30pm: Salman will not have to go to the jail







Hit and run victims after seeing bhai getting convicted for killing a blackbuck. #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/38VrMgo3NA — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) April 5, 2018

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were also accused in the case but have been acquitted. They were accused of hunting down two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in village Kankani near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, 1998. The actors were in the city for the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati said there was sufficient evidence against the actors.