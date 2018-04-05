The Website
05 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:05 pm National Twitter gag

'Who Is Going To Host Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum?' Asks Twitter After Salman Khan Booked For 5 Years For Blackbuck Poaching

Some netizens on Twitter had no mercy for Salman Khan for shooting the blackbuck in 1998.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-04-05T15:25:59+0530

Who is going to host Big Boss Season 12 and What will happen to Dus Ka Dam now, were some serious questions Twitter had in mind after the Jodhpur Court sentenced the celebrity for five years in jail for poaching a blackbuck in 1998. Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of the Indian Penal Code. 

Some netizens on Twitter had no mercy for Salman Khan and decided to honour the decision of the judiciary, and threw some gags.

See the funniest tweets below: 

For some reason, Saif Ali Khan was trolled, even after his acquittal. 

Apparently, according to Taher Ahmed, Salman Khan is mentally unfit and should not go to jail. 

For some reason Karan Johar was also pulled into all this.

Some said, that five years imprisonment is just too much.

This one is a roller. 

(pic 1 & 2 ) : Nirab modi aur Vijay mallya INDIA ko Barbaad kar ke bhag giya. No case Against them. (Pic 3 & 4) : The God Salman Khan who still help million poor Ppl in INDIA. The Black day of Humanity #WeSupportSalmankhan @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan


Salman Khan started an NGO called "Being human" to defend 2002 Hit and Run case. Similarly he can start an NGO called "Being Animal" to defend #BlackBuckPoachingCase ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #BlackBuckVerdict


Salman Khan had to visit Jodhpur for 20 years on regular basis for case hearings, He has suffered enough. Though Law is equal for all , but i feel Salman doesn’t deserve to go in Jail. Hope upper court will dismiss the lower court verdict .

12pm: Salman convicted of #BlackBuckPoachingCase *Almost lost my faith in Indian judiciary and money 12:30pm: Salman will not have to go to the jail


Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were also accused in the case but have been acquitted. They were accused of hunting down two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in village Kankani near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, 1998. The actors were in the city for the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati said there was sufficient evidence against the actors.

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Delhi - New Delhi Celebrity Cases Judiciary: Courts & Contempt National 10 Questions

